List of 39 Indians killed in Iraq

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj addressing a press conference giving details of the 29 Indians killed by the Islamic State in Iraq. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi:The Ministry of External Affairs has released the names of 39 Indians who were killed in Iraq.

Of the 39 deceased, 27 are from Punjab, six are from Bihar, four from Himachal Pradesh and two from West Bengal.

Here is the list of the deceased:

1. Dharminder Kumar (Punjab)

2. Harish Kumar (Punjab)

3. Harsimranjeet Singh (Punjab)

4. Kanwaljit Singh (Punjab)

5. Malkit Singh (Punjab)

6. Ranjit Singh (Punjab)

7. Sonu (Punjab)

8. Sandeep Kumar (Punjab)

9. Manjinder Singh (Punjab)

10. Gurcharan Singh (Punjab)

11. Balwant Rai (Punjab)

12. Roop Lal (Punjab)

13. Devinder Singh (Punjab)

14. Kulwinder Singh (Punjab)

15. Jatinder Singh (Punjab)

16. Nishan Singh (Punjab)

17. Gurdeep Singh (Punjab)

18. Kamaljit Singh (Punjab)

19. Gobinder Singh (Punjab)

20. Pritpal Sharma (Punjab)

21. Sukhwinder Singh (Punjab)

22. Jasvir Singh (Punjab)

23. Parvinder Kumar (Punjab)

24. Balvir Chand (Punjab)

25. Surjeet Mainka (Punjab)

26. Nand Lal (Punjab)

27. Rakesh Kumar (Punjab)

28. Aman Kumar (Himachal Pradesh)

29. Sandeep Singh Rana (Himachal Pradesh)

30. Inderjet (Himachal Pradesh)

31. Hem Raj (Himachal Pradesh)

32. Samar Tikadar (West Bengal)

33. Khokhan Sikder (West Bengal)

34. Santosh Kumar Singh (Bihar)

35. Bidya Bhushan Tiwari (Bihar)

36. Adalat Singh (Bihar)

37. Sunil Kumar Kushwaha (Bihar)

38. Dharmendra Kumar (Bihar)

39. Raju Kumar Yadav (Bihar - to be verified).