Kerala floods: One lakh food packets to be air-dropped, says Vijayan

All districts have been declared flood-affected in Kerala. Photo: AFP

Bengaluru: As some parts affected by floods in Kerala remain unreachable even by rescue boats, the state’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said one lakh food packets will be air-dropped to people who are stranded. He also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Rajnath Singh on Friday morning.

In places such as Chengannur in Alappuzha district, even rescue boats are unable to reach certain corners, only helicopters can go there, Vijayan said during a press meet after an emergency meeting on Friday broadcast live on his Facebook page.

He added that 22 air force helicopters, 16 army teams, 42 navy teams, 3 navy helicopters, 28 coast-guard teams, 2 coast guard helicopters and 39 NDRF teams had been pressed into service, and 14 more NDRF teams would reach soon.

NDRF has rescued 4,000 people and 550 people were rescued by the navy, he said.

The weather office had informed that in Idukki and Wayanad districts, rainfall would abate, but the water level in the Periyar and Chalakkudy rivers had not come down, he said.

“The district administrations are providing updates every four hours. In the evening, there will be another meeting. An officer has been put in charge of each region, thousands are still stranded, district administations are assessing that number, we have made measures to rescue a good number of those people by Friday,” he said.

All districts are declared flood-affected in Kerala. Kochi airport, shut until 26 August, would take its time to resume operations because it was heavily inundated, said Vijayan.