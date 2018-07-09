Livestreaming of court proceedings possible, govt tells Supreme Court

In a bid to bring in transparency, the Supreme Court had last year allowed the installation of CCTV recording with audio in trial courts and tribunals in every state. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Live streaming of court proceedings across the country can be undertaken, the union government informed the Supreme Court on Monday. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud asked the parties to give suggestions to the attorney general for formulating holistic guidelines for livestreaming of court proceedings.

The apex court had on 3 May sought the response of the Centre to pleas seeking livestreaming, video recording or transcribing of judicial proceedings in courts. The attorney general had earlier told the court that livestreaming of court proceedings was an accepted practice in various countries.

In a bid to bring in transparency, the top court had last year allowed the installation of CCTV recording with audio in trial courts and tribunals in every state. A petition, filed by a law student, has also sought a direction for setting up of livestreaming rooms within the apex court premises and granting access to legal interns.

The plea, filed by Swapnil Tripathi, a student of National Law University in Jodhpur, has asked for requisite guidelines to facilitate witnessing of court proceedings for the interns.

With inputs from PTI