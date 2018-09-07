Quota leader Hardik Patel shifted to hospital after two-week fast

Doctors and police personnel monitor PAAS leader Hardik Patel’s health as he is being taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad on 7 September, 2018.

Ahmedabad: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel was hospitalized on Friday after his health deteriorated. He has been taken to Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where a team of doctors is attending him.

The 25-year-old quota spearhead is on an indefinite hunger strike since 25 August, pressing for reservation demands for the Patidar community and for a farm loan waiver in Gujarat.

Patel said in a social media message that he had difficulty in breathing and that his kidney had been impacted due to fasting continuously for 14 days. He said that despite his deteriorating health, the ruling BJP government had not stepped forward to meet the demands of farmers and the Patel community.

Patel, who has reportedly lost 20 kg over in the last two weeks, had stopped drinking water on Thursday after the lapse of a 24-hour deadline set by the PAAS to the state government for holding talks over his demands.

President of Khodaldham Trust and a prominent Patel community leader, Naresh Patel earlier today met the quota warrior and urged him to call off the strike or take medical treatment.

A Congress delegation today called on Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and submitted a memorandum urging him to end the deadlock by opening talks with the PAAS.

Several Congress leaders on Friday started a 24-hour-long hunger strike in support of Hardik Patel’s demands.

The state government has said it was worried about the quota leader’s health.

Earlier this week energy minister Saurabh Patel said Patel’s agitation and his fast was politically motivated and sponsored by the Congress party.

The PAAS leader’s indefinite fast has garnered support from various opposition political parties, including Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena and Rashtriya Janata Dal.