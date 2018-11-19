Nominations over, but Congress-TJS still undecided about seat share

TJS president Prof. M. Kodandaram

Hyderabad: The Congress and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), part of the grand alliance, failed to agree on seat-sharing on Monday, the last day for filing nominations for the forthcoming Telangana assembly elections.

The TJS, which has been asking for more than its allotted eight seats, filed nominations in 14 constituencies, while the Congress fielded 94 candidates, out of the total 119. The last day for withdrawal of candidature is Thursday.

The issue of seat-sharing has dogged the two parties in the alliance between the Congress, TJS, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). The TDP and CPI however have settled for 14 and three seats, respectively.

TJS president Prof. M. Kodandaram confirmed that the TJS filed 14 nominations. “The matter will be decided in the next few days before the last date for withdrawal of nominations,” he told Mint.

Another TJS leader, who did not want to be identified, said that the party and the Congress might end up contesting seats in spite of being part of the grand alliance.

“In fact, we have got only six seats instead of the promised eight. So, we will see what has to be done,” he added.

The TJS last week announced that it will contest 12 seats. The Congress party, however, maintained that the former was given only eight seats.

Apart from the TJS, the Congress has also had to face as many as 60 rebel candidates who are miffed at not getting party tickets. Senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader and Puducherry chief minister V. Narayanasamy rushed to Hyderabad to contain the situation. “We have taken care of most of the rebels and the situation is under control,” said a senior Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee member, who requested anonymity.

In the assembly elections, which will be held on 7 December, the Congress-led grand alliance will take on the caretaker chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Rao dissolved the assembly on 6 September citing “political fragility” in the state.

The results will be declared along with those of four other poll-bound states on 11 December.