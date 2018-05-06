British royal family releases pictures of newborn Prince Louis
London: Britain’s royal family on Sunday released two pictures of its newest arrival, Prince Louis, taken by his mother Kate at their Kensington Palace home.
In one touching image, three-year-old Princess Charlotte is kissing her sleeping brother, while the other shows the royal baby propped against a cushion.
Today we have provided an update on the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018
This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte"s third Birthday.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis,” said a Kensington Palace statement.
The image with Princess Charlotte was taken on 2 May— her third birthday—while the other, in which Louis wears a white jumper and trousers, was taken on 26 April, three days after he was born.
Louis Arthur Charles, fifth in line to the British throne, is William and Kate’s third child and a sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.
He will hold the title of prince after the Queen changed the rules in 2012 to ensure that all of William’s children would be entitled to the style, not just his eldest son.
The birth kicks off a busy summer of royal celebrations, with Prince Harry set to marry US actress Meghan Markle on 19 May.
