IS case: NIA carries out searches at 5 locations in UP’s Amroha

The NIA on 26 December searched 17 locations along with Delhi and UP Police in Seelampur, Amroha, Hapur, Meerut and Lucknow. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at five locations in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, a week after the agency busted an Islamic State (IS) module in UP and Delhi.

Fresh recoveries of “dangerous equipment” that have the potential to cause a lot of damage have been made, a person familiar with the developments said.

The NIA on 26 December searched 17 locations along with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police officials in Seelampur, Amroha, Hapur, Meerut, and Lucknow. They seized explosives, weapons, ammunition, including ₹7.5 lakh in cash, nearly 100 mobile phones, 135 SIM cards, laptops and memory cards.

“They were in touch with a handler abroad and the main gang leader is Jaffrey Sohail who works in an Amroha mosque in Uttar Pradesh as a maulvi (cleric) and he was guiding these boys. They wanted to make several bombs, and we found 120 alarm clocks, potassium nitrate, potassium chlorate, sulphur and sugar paste to the extent of 25kg,” NIA spokesperson Alok Mittal, said last week.

Mittal said the group had been in existence for the last four months, during the course of which the agency had received intelligence inputs on its presence. The group was self-funded and its members were engineering and other graduate students from middle income families, said the probe agency.