Congress members of Karnataka Upper House add to demands for cabinet berths

The Karnataka assembly has 224 seats. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Dissent within the Congress ranks, it seems, has crept into the Upper House of the Karnataka legislature as members have joined the rising number of disgruntled voices wanting to know why they are never considered for key ministries despite their vast experiences in various fields.

At least two members from the Congress and one member from the Janata Dal (Secular) from the Karnataka legislative council are seeking to know why they are being left out of the cabinet.

The demands coming at a time when the Congress in particular is facing rising dissent within the party ranks after several senior leaders and former ministers were left out of last Wednesday’s cabinet expansion in the newly formed coalition government under H.D. Kumaraswamy.

One senior leader of the Congress, requesting not to be named, said that the Upper House of the legislature was created to bring in talented and experienced individuals into the legislature.

However, according to the 91st amendment of the Indian Constitution, the total number of ministers, including the prime minister, in the council of ministers shall not exceed 15% of the total strength of the House of the People or the Lower House. In Karnataka, which has 224 assembly seats, that would mean a total of 34 portfolios.

“The vision in which the Upper House was created to bring in talented and experienced individuals is not being considered at the time of cabinet expansion,” the person, who is an existing member of the Karnataka legislative council, said. “It should have been 15% of both houses,” he added.

The strength of the legislative council which was 63 in 1957 was increased to 75 in 1987. The council is now composed of 75 members out of which 25 are elected by legislative assembly members, 25 are elected by local authorities. 7 are elected by graduates and by the teachers and 11 members are nominated by the governor of Karnataka.

With only 22 ministries in its kitty despite bagging 78 seats (now 80) in the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress has seen many of its ministers posing a threat to the fragile coalition it formed with Janata Dal (Secular), the smaller partner with only 38 seats, who has 12 portfolios including the chief minister’s post.

Fewer portfolios led the Congress to take some tough decisions that has upset many of its senior leaders including M.B. Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarakiholi and H.K. Patil among others. Those left out of the cabinet have held meetings on a daily basis, forcing the Congress leadership to reach out to any of them before they take steps that would sabotage the coalition government.

Members of the Upper House also irked by the decision to induct yesteryear Kannada actress Jayamala, who has held no position in the government before, as a cabinet minister.

Jayamala was apparently selected as she would be the only representative of the Billava community.

Former ministers and senior politicians like M.C. Nannaiah, says considering that it is a coalition government, there would be limited number of seats that would be offered to council members.

Incumbent deputy CM, G. Parameshwara, who lost the 2013 assembly, was made home minister after he entered the council.