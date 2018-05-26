Development became vibrant over last 4 years: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that his government would continue to serve the people ‘with the same vigour and dedication’. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: On the fourth anniversary of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday listed its achievements, saying that over the last four years, development had become a “vibrant mass movement”.

“On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards India’s transformation,” he wrote on Twitter. “Over the last four years, development had become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India’s growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights,” he said.

With the hashtag “saaf niyat, sahi vikas”, Modi also posted a series of charts, graphics and video to underline the achievements of his government.

On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards India"s transformation.



Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018

“I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our government. This support and affection is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire government,” he tweeted.

The prime minister stressed that his government would continue to serve the people “with the same vigour and dedication”.

“For us, it is always India First,” he wrote. Modi said with complete integrity and the best intent, his government had taken “futuristic and people-friendly decisions” that were laying the foundations of a new India.