Surrogacy law may limit chances of parenthood for many couples

Surrogacy is an arrangement whereby an intending couple commissions a surrogate mother to carry their child. Photo:Mint

New Delhi: As medical science raises hopes for anyone to have a biological child, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016 aiming to bring stringent regulations for surrogacy in India, may end up curtailing chances of parenthood for many.

A day after the Lok Sabha passed the Bill paving the way for a new law regulating renting of wombs in India, doctors and medical scientists on Thursday spoke of their concern that the law may come in the way of science, which allows people to have a child through surrogacy, irrespective of gender, sexuality or marital status.

Surrogacy is an arrangement whereby an intending couple commissions a surrogate mother to carry their child. After barring foreigners, the government now aims to ban commercial surrogacy for Indians as well. According to the Bill, surrogacy will only be permitted to couples, married for at least five years and who cannot conceive a child naturally.

Also, the Bill allows only altruistic surrogacy by a woman who is a close relative and genetically related to the intending couple.

“The proposed law needs to primarily aim at providing support to all infertile Indian married couples, who want to avail of ethical surrogacy. Putting a prohibition would restrict the scope and benefits of surrogacy as a medical practice and will prove to be a regressive move. With nearly 10,000 surrogacy cycles carried out annually in the country, the Bill will narrow options for those wanting children,” said Archana Bajaj Dhawan, gynaecologist, obstetrician and IVF expert, Nurture IVF Center.

Under the Bill, “infertility” is a condition that has to be medically proven by a couple to be eligible to commission a surrogacy. The Bill defines infertility as the inability to conceive after five years of unprotected sex or medical conditions preventing a couple from conception. This definition does not cover all cases in which a couple is unable to bear a child, such as weak uterus, multiple miscarriages, fibroids, hypertension and diabetes. Such medical conditions which are becoming very common with changing lifestyles will not qualify a couple for altruistic surrogacy.

“Those couples who genuinely need surrogacy due to either congenital malformation of uterus, damaged or surgically removed uterus will be at a big loss. Clinicians will not be able to help them despite possessing the skills and technology,” said Aanchal Agarwal, senior consultant, department of infertility, IVF and reproductive medicine, BLK Super Specialty Hospital. According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, at least 10-14% Indian are suffering from infertility, which is a growing public health concern in India.

Global estimates of infertility among couples are between 60 and 80 million, of which 15-20 million couples are thought to be in India alone. In parallel, with the changing fabric of Indian society, more and more families are becoming nuclear and following a trend of “maintaining distance” with relatives. Indicating growing nuclearization of families, particularly in urban areas, Indian census data shows the number of nuclear families increased from 135 million in 2001 to 172 million in 2011.

“Expecting a close relative to act as surrogate in unrealistic in changing Indian society scenario,” said Ranjana Kumari, director of the Centre for Social Research. “Identifying altruistic surrogacy for the needy couples would indeed prove a tough task. Sometimes even close relatives do not come forward as surrogates,” argued Bajaj. A parliamentary committee report released in August 2017 rejected a blanket ban on commercial surrogacy. As the Bill makes no provision for any monetary incentive, except medical expenses, the committee said this would be like “forced labour” because non-payment of any compensation is against Article 23 of the Constitution of India.

“Pure altruistic drive for any substantial and meaningful contribution of someone else’s life is unreasonable to expect in today’s economic and social environment. Endorsing altruistic surrogacy will enforce emotional and social pressure on close female relatives without any compensation for immense emotional and bodily labour of gestation involved in surrogacy as well as loss of livelihood,” the committee had said. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 21 November.