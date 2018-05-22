 Railways invites applications for recruitment to 9,739 posts in RPF, RPSF - Livemint
Railways invites applications for recruitment to 9,739 posts in RPF, RPSF

Of the total posts, 8,619 are for the rank of constables, while 1,120 are for posts of sub-inspectors, an Indian Railways statement says
Last Published: Tue, May 22 2018. 11 58 PM IST
Staff Writer
The recruitments in RPF and RPSF are in addition to the over 89,000 posts that have been advertised by the Railways in February. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Indian Railways on Tuesday invited online applications for recruitment to 9,739 posts in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.

Of the total posts, 8,619 are for the rank of constables, while 1,120 are for sub-inspectors, according to a press statement issued by the Railways. The posts are both for male and female recruitment. The online application forms will be available from 1 June to 30 June.

Candidates applying for the post of constable must have cleared the Class-X examinations and must be in the 18-25 years age group. Those applying for the post of sub-inspector must be graduates and must fall in the 20-25 years age group.

These posts are in addition to the more than 89,000 posts that have been advertised by the ministry of railways in February.

First Published: Tue, May 22 2018. 11 58 PM IST
