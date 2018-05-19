4 dead, 10 critically ill after consuming spurious liquor in Kanpur

According to the relatives of the victims, all of them had consumed liquor purchased from a government liquor shop, said a police official. Photo: Mint

Kanpur: Four people died and at least 10 others were taken seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in different villages under the Sachendi police station area here, the police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light this morning when Rajendra Kumar (48) and Ratnesh Shukla (51) were found dead in their houses, SP (rural) Pradyumna Singh said.

Of the 12 people admitted to different hospitals, including Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital and Naraina Institute, in a serious condition, retired SI, Jagjeevan Ram (62) and Umesh (30) died while undergoing treatment, he said.

The officer said that according to the relatives of the victims, all of them had consumed liquor purchased from a government liquor shop.

Dr Saurabh Agarwal of the LLR’s medicine department, who was attending to the victims, said that they had consumed spurious liquor.

Kanpur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Kumar said an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Excise Act has been lodged against Ram Balak Ram, the license holder of the liquor shop.

Administrative officials and the Excise Department are investigating the matter, he said.

The state government has announced ex gratia of Rs2 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs50,000 each for the seriously ill, a senior official said, adding the regional excise inspector has been suspended.

An investigation team along with senior police and administrative officials reached the spot to look into the matter, he said.