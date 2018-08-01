Trai wants entire spectrum auctioned in one go

5G is the next generation technology for wireless communications and is expected to result in higher data speeds and propel Internet of Things.

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has suggested that the government put the entire spectrum available with it up for the next auction and also set up a mechanism for audit of the spectrum that was previously allocated to private operators as well as public sector organisations.

In recommendations made public today, the telecom regulator has also suggested that the 3300-3600 MHz band, which has globally been identified for rolling out 5G, should be auctioned as a single band and in the block size of 20MHz each.

South Korea has already auctioned spectrum for 5G while the US and Europe are expected to complete the process by the end of this year.

For these air waves, a bidder should not be allowed to hold more than 100 MHz to avoid monopolisation by an operator, Trai suggested.

The government should also not set any rollout obligations on operators in the 3300-3600 MHz band.

Spectrum auctions are important as these are a major source of revenue for the exchequer. The government did not conduct an auction in 2017-18.

Telecom operators have not displayed much appetite for spectrum as revenues have wilted after Reliance Jio brought down data prices to rock bottom.

The regulator has suggested that the floor price for spectrum in the 700 MHz band be set at Rs 6,568 crore per MHz, a decline of almost 50% compared to the reserve price of Rs 11,485 per MHz set in the auction in 2016-17.

For the 5G airwaves, i.e. the spectrum in 3300-3600 MHz, TRAI has suggested the floor price be set at Rs 492 crore per MHz.

In 2016-17, the government had raised 657.89 bln rupees in revenue through spectrum sale, a fraction of the total value of 5.63 trln rupees of spectrum at base price put up for sale.

While the total spectrum put up for sale in 2016-17 was 2,354.44 MHz across seven bands, the total spectrum sold was 965 MHz. There were no buyers for spectrum in the 700 MHz band as operators thought it was priced too high.