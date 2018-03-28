India’s April-February fiscal deficit touches 120% of full-year target
India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs7.2 trillion for April-February or 120.3% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends this month
Last Published: Wed, Mar 28 2018. 04 16 PM IST
New Delhi: India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs7.2 trillion ($110.42 billion) for April-February or 120.3% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends this month.
Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs1.03 trillion, government data showed on Wednesday. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Mar 28 2018. 04 16 PM IST
