 India’s April-February fiscal deficit touches 120% of full-year target - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

India’s April-February fiscal deficit touches 120% of full-year target

India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs7.2 trillion for April-February or 120.3% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends this month
Last Published: Wed, Mar 28 2018. 04 16 PM IST
Neha Dasgupta
Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs1.03 trillion, government data showed on Wednesday. Photo: Mint
Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs1.03 trillion, government data showed on Wednesday. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs7.2 trillion ($110.42 billion) for April-February or 120.3% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends this month.

Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs1.03 trillion, government data showed on Wednesday. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Mar 28 2018. 04 16 PM IST
Topics: fiscal deficit India fiscal deficit April fiscal deficit Indian economy government data

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »