Air Force pilot killed in fighter jet crash near Jamnagar

The fighter jet’s debris was strewn far and wide on the outskirts of Bareja village near Jamnagar. Photo: PTI

New Delhi/Kutch: An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed soon after it took off from the Jamnagar air base in Gujarat, killing the pilot, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to people familiar with the development, the fighter jet was on a routine training mission and crashed around 10.30 am. The pilot, Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan, died in the crash, the people said.

A Court of Inquiry into the incident has been ordered by the air headquarters to investigate the cause of the accident, the people said.

“The plane, which was on a routine sortie, crashed near Bareja village,” said an official in Gujarat. The plane’s debris was strewn far and wide on the outskirts of the village, locals said.