News In Numbers: 6.85 lakh new subscribers enrolled under EPF scheme in April

Rs1 crore

What is it? The minimum paid-up capital required for start-ups to list their shares in the Bombay Stock Exchange. Paid-up capital is the money put in by company’s founders and investors.

Why is it important? This is substantially lower than Rs10 crore post-issue paid-up capital required to list a company’s shares at both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange. The move could open up alternate funding for start ups at early stage where they are dependent entirely on venture capitalists.

Tell me more: Start-ups wanting to list should have positive net worth (that is their value of assets should be higher than value of liabilities) for last three years, as compared to normal requirement of profitability for last three years.

1,690

What is it? The list of defaulters who haven’t yet paid the penalty imposed by the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Why is it important? The defaulters list has reduced by 129 in the last 50 days. Public listing of defaulters has served two purposes: one, it has put pressure on defaulters to clear the dues. Two, the public would know the names of people or entities which are yet to pay penalties imposed by the SEBI.

Tell me more: The range of penalties imposed varies between Rs10,000 to Rs10 crore, and the earliest default case dates back to December 1998.

6.85 lakh

What is it? The number of new subscribers who have enrolled under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) scheme in April this year. EPF is a social security scheme where both employers and employees contribute 12% of basic pay and house rent allowance.

Why is it important? This number is treated as proxy for new jobs created in the organized sector, while other attribute this to formalization of the economy after the Goods and Services Tax were introduced. New subscribers under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme, another social security scheme, was 1.01 million in April 2018. EPF applies to companies with more than 20 employees, while ESIC is for firms with more than 10 employees.

Tell me more: EPF data between September 2017 and March 2018 was revised downwards to 3.4 million as compared to earlier estimate of 3.9 million. No reasons were provided by the Statistics ministry.

132,263

What is it? The increase in Spain’s population in 2017 to 46.66 million, according to the country’s National Statistics Institute.

Why is it important? The increase is due to influx of migrants - around half a million last year - the highest in a decade. The net increase in migration was estimated at 146,604. Spain’s death rate outpaced birth rate at the fastest pace since 1941 when the records began.

Tell me more: Leaders from 16 European Union states met in Brussels last Sunday to find a consensus on migrants, but they failed to reach a solution. Latest UN data shows only 50,000 migrants have reached EU across the sea this year, but it remains a top concern in many countries.

$100 million

What is it? The amount of credit India would offer to Seychelles to purchase defence hardware equipment.

Why is it important? This is one of the 6 agreements signed between India and the island nation during the ongoing visit of Seychelles President Danny Antoine. The issue of proposed Indian military base in Island of Assumption was discussed, and both sides agreed to ‘work for the welfare of each other’.

Tell me more: The national assembly of Seychelles did not ratify an earlier agreement signed between the two countries to set-up military base in Island of Assumption. The statement released after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danny Antoine was silent on how the military base issue will be tackled.

