NDRF teams leave Kerala, headed to Odisha, Maharashtra now
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on standby for possible floods in Maharashtra, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
Chengannur (Kerala): As relief and rescue operations have entered the third and final stage in Kerala, all National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been recalled. Instead, the troops are now being redirected to Odisha and Maharashtra, where floods have begun to wreak havoc.
“In Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, 130 villages have been cut off because of the floods. We have been de-inducted from Kerala and are now moving to Pune, where we will be on standby,” said Inspector Rajesh Tawle, of the NDRF’s 5th Battalion.
At the same time, deputy inspector general of NDRF, KK Singh, told Mint that troops had already been put on standby in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with Odisha also being struck by heavy rain and possible flooding.
The NDRF has been leading the rescue and relief operations in Kerala, aided by the other central paramilitary, the army, navy and air force, having deployed 1,443 personnel over the last 10 days.
