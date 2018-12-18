Delhi’s air quality remains very poor: Authorities

Neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida recorded ‘very poor’ air quality. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality remained ‘very poor’ on Monday with the authorities predicting further rise in pollution levels due to reduced wind speed.

The overall air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was 336, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 100 to 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality of Delhi slipped into the ‘very poor’ category Monday and the pollution level is expected to rise further.

“The air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ category only for next three days with incremental changes. Other meteorological factors are not favourable for dispersing pollution,” the SAFAR said.

The overall PM2.5 level (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometer) was recorded at 169 and the PM10 level at 298, it said.

The national capital recorded its best air quality in over two months on Thursday at ‘moderate’ category after a spell of rain washed away pollutants. The quality of air slipped into the ‘poor’ category on Friday.

On Sunday, while the Nehru Nagar area saw severe pollution levels, 25 places in the national capital recorded ‘very poor’ category air and five places came under ‘poor’ category, the CPCB said.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while in Faridabad, it was in the ‘poor’ category. In Gurgaon, the air pollution level was ‘moderate’, it added.

