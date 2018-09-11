Maratha quota: Maharashtra govt submits progress report to Bombay HC

Activist Vinod Patil has filed a petition in the HC seeking a time-bound programme from the state government on providing reservation for Marathas. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday took one more step towards providing reservation to the Maratha community when it submitted to the Bombay high court a ‘progress report’ on the work of the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes.

The social justice department of the Maharashtra government told the HC that the final report of the commission would be submitted by 15 November, 2018. Activist Vinod Patil has filed a petition in the court seeking a time-bound programme from the state government on providing reservation for Marathas.

Last year, the Maharashtra government had tasked the commission with drafting a report on the social, economic, and educational status of the Maratha community and recommending whether the community merited reservations in education and government jobs. On 7 August, the high court asked the Maharashtra government to ensure that the commission submitted a progress report by mid-September and the final report by 15 November.

In an affidavit filed on Tuesday, Dinesh Dingle, joint secretary in the social justice department, said a three-member panel of experts constituted by the state government had completed the analysis of representations received by the commission during the public hearings. The affidavit states that the five independent agencies appointed by the commission had completed a sample survey covering 45,000 Maratha families and compiled information about their social, economic, and educational status.

The commission has also received information from the Maharashtra government about the representation of the Marathas in the state government employment, the affidavit adds.

“The Commission has already commenced its preliminary work to study the historical aspect and also the legal provisions as well as reports/opinion received from experts on the issue of reservation,” the government says in the affidavit.

The affidavit also broadly refers to the cap laid down by the Supreme Court that reservations in a state should not exceed 50% of the total seats available.

“The commission will consider experts’ opinion, documentary and oral evidence, sample surveys, and the legal aspect in the matter, including the constitutional provision as well as the ratio laid down by the Supreme Court and high courts on the issue of social, economic, and educational backwardness of the Maratha community and make all efforts to complete the task of submitting the final report to the state government by November 15,” the affidavit says.

Last month, various Maratha groups protesting in different parts of Maharashtra for quota suspended their agitation on an assurance by the state government that the quota would be provided by the end of November this year.