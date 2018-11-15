Is Theresa May’s time up? Brexit backers plot leadership challenge

A file photo of British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: AFP

London: Is Theresa May’s time up?

After months of veiled threats and dark warnings, the pro-Brexit army of hardliners have finally mobilized. Their informal leader — Jacob Rees-Mogg — has submitted his letter of no-confidence to Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Conservatives.

Where he goes, other “Brexiteers” will likely follow. Her Brexit blueprint — finally published — was unacceptable to them for making far too many concessions to the European Union.

Brady oversees the process and requires 48 letters to formally start the process that could end with May’s ousting. It was always clear they had numbers to mount a challenge — less clear if they had the numbers to get rid of her. The coming days could provide the answers as the Conservatives descend into open warfare.

The news broke as May was defending her plan to Parliament for more than three hours. They didn’t wait to hear her out before scurrying off to plot her downfall.