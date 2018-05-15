 Karnataka elections 2018: Poll result would have been different had Congress gone with JD(S), says Mamata Banerjee - Livemint
Karnataka elections 2018: Poll result would have been different had Congress gone with JD(S), says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee congratulated the winners of Karnataka polls and said those who lost, fight back
Last Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 12 34 PM IST
PTI
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: Had the Congress formed an alliance with the JD (S) before the Karnataka Assembly election, the poll outcome would have been “very different”, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to the winners of Karnataka polls. Those who lost, fight back,” the TMC leader tweeted.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2018

According to the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 113 constituencies, the number required for a simple majority in the Assembly. “If Congress had gone into an alliance with JD (S), the results would have been different, very different,” Banerjee tweeted.

Karnataka election results LIVE updates

The ruling Congress is ahead in 53 seats, while former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) is leading in 37 constituencies. Elections were held in Karnataka on 12 May, and the votes are being counted on Tuesday.

First Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 12 34 PM IST
