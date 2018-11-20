TRS MP Vishweshwar Reddy resigns from party, Lok Sabha

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: In a setback to the K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi, party MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy resigned from the TRS and also from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Reddy, who wrote a three-page letter to Rao, stated that the party was becoming “more and more distant from the people” and that “as a government we were becoming inaccessible to the people”.

Maintaining that he still had utmost respect for Rao, and his struggle for a separate Telangana, Reddy wrote in his letter, “I am powerless within the party and because of the tenets of good behaviour for a party member I could not speak out or take action. Furthermore my multiple attempts to resolve issues or at least come to terms with them failed. Since I am unable to acquiescence with the current scenario, I feel the best possible path for me is to resign from the party.”

Reddy also said the TRS had inducted people “who were against Telangana and our ideology into our cabinet and given them more power and prominence”. The MP’s reference was to the induction of some Telugu Desam Party MLAs to the TRS who were against the creation of Telangana and who are also made cabinet ministers in Rao’s government.

A TRS functionary who did not want to be named said Reddy had run into problems with a state cabinet minister due to which he decided to quit the party. While the letter was widely circulated, it is not known yet if Reddy will join another party. In spite of repeated attempts, he was unavailable for comment.

Telangana goes to polls on 7 December, in which the TRS faces off with a Congress-led alliance that includes the Telugu Desam Party, Telangana Jana Samiti and the Communist Party of India.