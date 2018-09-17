Supreme Court lifts ban on sale of Saridon and 2 other drugs

The health ministry had earlier said that the board had found there was “no therapeutic justification for the ingredients contained in 328 FDCs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today lifted ban on sale of Saridon and two other drugs, news agency Reuters reported, citing TV channels. The government had last week banned 328 combination drugs in a blow to both domestic and foreign pharmaceutical firms. The health ministry said that the board had found there was “no therapeutic justification for the ingredients contained in 328 FDCs and that these FDCs may involve risk to human beings”. It said it was prohibiting the “manufacture for sale, sale or distribution for human use” of the 328 FDCs with immediate effect.

Drugmaker Wockhardt had earlier moved High Court as its anti-inflammatory drug—Ace Proxyvon—is one of the FDC medicines affected by the centre’s notification banning 328 such combinations.

The president of the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, Deepnath Roychowdhury, had said the ban on 328 combination drugs would have an impact on a market worth an estimated Rs 1,600 crore a year. Combination drugs are used to improve patients’ compliance, as it is easier to get patients to take one drug rather than several

But inconsistent enforcement of drug laws has led to a proliferation of such medicines based on state approvals, rather than from the central government.

Health authorities have warned that the increasing use of antibiotic combinations may be contributing to antibiotic resistance, with India of particular concern because of the large volume of combination drugs being taken.