Karunidhi’s health has declined, says Kauvery Hospital

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supporters gather outside Kauvery Hospital, where DMK chief M. Karunanidhi is being treated, in Chennai. Photo: AFP

Chennai: There has been a decline in the health of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M. Karunanidhi, said the executive director of Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital, where the five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister is being treated for the past 10 days. “Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments,” Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director of the Kauvery Hospital, said a statement on Monday.

The health bulletin also added that 94-year-old Karunanidhi is on “continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis”.

Earlier on Monday, Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal visited him in the hospital—a first since he was admitted. Wheel-chair bound, she arrived in a vehicle usually used by Karunanidhi. She hasn’t been keeping well due to age-related issues.

Karunanidhi, who fell ill in October 2016 because of a drug-induced allergy, underwent tracheostomy—a procedure that helped overcome his breathing difficulties—in December 2016.

Karunanidhi’s health worsened over the past month, and he was being treated for fever due to a urinary tract infection at his residence in Gopalapuram, Chennai. Following a drop in his blood pressure levels, Karunanidhi was hospitalized in the wee hours of 28 July. Since then, there has been a fluctuation in the health condition of the ‘Kalaignar’.