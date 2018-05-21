Vizag-bound AP Express catches fire, no casualties

Coaches of Andhra Pradesh AC Superfast Express at a station in Gwalior on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Two coaches of the Andhra Pradesh AC Superfast Express caught fire around 11.50 am on Monday while the train was on its way from New Delhi to Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. However, no casualties were reported.

According to the railway officials, the fire was reported in the B6 coach near Birlanagar station in Gwalior when a high-tension wire fell on the train. Within a few minutes, two coaches were engulfed by fire and were separated from the rest of the train.

Railway official Amit Malviya said the bogies on fire were detached from the train, which then continued its journey towards Gwalior. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Some passengers suffered minor injuries as they jumped from the train as soon as it stopped.

Senior railway officials from Gwalior reached the spot to supervise the relief and rescue work.