National Herald: Young Indian asked to deposit Rs10 crore in I-T case

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday directed Young Indian Pvt. Ltd, in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are major stakeholders, to deposit Rs10 crore in the Rs249.15 crore income tax proceedings against it.

A bench of justices comprising S. Ravindra Bhat and A.K. Chawla directed the company—earlier summoned along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as an accused by a trial court in the National Herald misappropriation of assets case—to deposit half the amount with the income tax (I-T) department before 31 March and the remaining by 15 April.

The high court said subject to deposit of the amount, the tax authorities shall not enforce the demand of Rs249.15 crore made on the company for the assessment year 2011-12. The high court also sought the I-T department’s response on Young Indian’s (YI) plea challenging the demand and the proceedings emanating from it and listed the matter for further hearing on 24 April.

YI, which was incorporated in November 2010 with a capital of Rs50 lakh, had acquired almost all the shareholding of Associated Journal Ltd (AJL), the owner of the National Herald newspaper. Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for YI, told the court that it will have extreme difficulty in raising Rs10 crore and sought that the amount be fixed at Rs7.5 crore. He said the amount was being collected from contributions by individuals, and it would, therefore, be tough to get more money.

He also urged the bench to allow the company to deposit the amount in court, saying it was extremely difficult to get a refund from the I-T department. Advocate Ashish Jain, representing the I-T department, opposed the oral pleas made on YI’s behalf and said the company had to actually deposit Rs49 crore, 20% of the demand, for its appeal to be heard.

The bench refused to grant both the pleas made orally on behalf of YI and directed it to deposit Rs10 crore with the I-T department. The amount was required to be deposited if YI’s appeal against the demand was to be heard by the I-T authorities. The high court also directed the tax authorities to expeditiously hear YI’s appeal against the assessment order. YI has approached the high court seeking a direction to stay the recovery of the demand of tax and interest of Rs249.15 crore, raised following a notice of 27 December, 2017 issued under section 156 of the I-T Act for the assessment year 2011-12. It has also challenged the order of the I-T authorities rejecting the firm’s application and sought a stay on the direction to pay Rs49.83 crore, that is 20% of the total disputed outstanding demand.

A 2017 office memorandum of the central board of direct taxes (CBDT) prescribes a deposit of 20% of the disputed income tax demand by taxpayers for obtaining a stay pending disposal of the matter by the Commissioner of I-T (Appeals).

Earlier, the aggrieved taxpayer had to deposit only 15% of the disputed I-T demand before approaching the CIT (Appeals). BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, in a private criminal complaint filed before a trial court, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs50 lakh, through which the YI had obtained the right to recover Rs90.25 crore which the AJL owed to the Congress party.

YI, in its plea, has claimed that it was a charitable company and does not have any income and the income tax authorities have wrongly raised a demand of Rs249 crore for the assessment year of 2011-12. It has contended that the tax demand was “patently untenable” and the I-T officer had over-assessed the properties of the firm.

On 26 June, 2014, the trial court had summoned the Gandhis and others as accused persons as well as Young Indian. The Gandhis and the other accused—Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda—had denied the allegations levelled against them. On 7 December, 2015, the high court rejected their pleas for quashing the summons issued against them by the trial court in the case.

On 19 December, 2015, the trial court had granted bail to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Vora, Fernandes and Dubey, who had appeared before it pursuant to summons. Pitroda was granted bail on 20 February, 2016, when he had appeared in the court.

The Gandhis, AICC (All India Congress Committee) treasurer Vora, AICC general secretary Fernandes, Dubey and Pitroda were summoned for the alleged offences of dishonest misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust and cheating read with criminal conspiracy of the IPC. The I-T department’s move to issue the notices followed its probe on Swamy’s complaint alleging that the Gandhis had misappropriated AJL’s assets while transferring their shares to the newly formed Young Indian.

According to I-T records, 83.3% of Young Indian was held by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, 15.5% by Vohra and the remaining 1.2% by Fernandes.