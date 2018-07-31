India’s June infrastructure output growth hits 7 month high of 6.7%

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of India’s industrial output. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s annual infrastructure output grew 6.7% in June from a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday, its fastest pace in seven months.

The growth in output compares with an upwardly revised 4.3% year-on-year growth in May.

During April-June, the annual output growth was 5.2%, data showed.

