India’s June infrastructure output growth hits 7 month high of 6.7%

During April-June, the annual output growth was 5.2%, data showed

Last Published: Tue, Jul 31 2018. 06 03 PM IST
Manoj Kumar, Reuters
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of India’s industrial output. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: India’s annual infrastructure output grew 6.7% in June from a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday, its fastest pace in seven months.

The growth in output compares with an upwardly revised 4.3% year-on-year growth in May.

During April-June, the annual output growth was 5.2%, data showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of India’s industrial output.

