TDP to rake up AP sentiments against BJP in Karnataka assembly polls

Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. File photo: Mint

Hyderabad: The spat between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh is set to spill over to the Karnataka assembly elections due later this year.

Miffed with the Centre over funding-related issues in Andhra Pradesh (AP), the TDP has begun an online and offline campaign against the BJP among Telugu settlers in Karnataka, primarily in areas which border AP.

A senior TDP functionary, who was unwilling to be quoted, said his party has initiated an online campaign in Karnataka aimed to telling AP settlers about the “gross injustices” to their native state. “We officially are not doing anything. But in our online campaigns we are blaming the Centre for failing to fulfil its promises to AP,” he added.

The TDP functionary said that wherever it is not possible to take up online campaigns, community meetings will be held with Telugu voters. Last week on 16 March, TDP broke its alliance with the BJP and quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over non-fulfilment of bifurcation promises made to the state and non-accordance of special category status to AP.

Reddys and a few other Telugu speaking communities are classified as Vokkaligas in Karnataka and believed to be the second largest community in the state. The meetings will target settlers and Telugu-speaking people in areas like Bellary and Kolar, which share a border with Karnataka.

On its part, the BJP predicted that something of this sort might happen, and has already begun deploying state-level leaders from both the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to interact and conduct meetings with the Telugu community in Karnataka.

“We had already received some information that the TDP will interfere in the elections and hence our central leadership is being careful this year,” said a senior BJP leader from AP.