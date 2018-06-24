PM Modi says violence can never solve any problem
Narendra Modi says violence and cruelty can never solve a problem and it is peace and non-violence which always win
Last Published: Sun, Jun 24 2018. 01 06 PM IST
New Delhi: Violence and cruelty can never solve a problem and it is peace and non-violence which always win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
Referring to Guru Nanak Dev and Kabir Das, he said they worked towards social harmony and fought against casetism.
He also referred to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, saying he worked for the unity and integrity of India.
Talking about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the prime minister said the lesson to be learnt from the incident is that “violence and cruelty can never solve any problem. It is peace and non-violence, renunciation and martyrdom that are triumphant in the end”.
First Published: Sun, Jun 24 2018. 12 48 PM IST
Topics: Mann ki baat Narendra Modi violence cruelty peace
