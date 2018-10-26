Rahul leads protest outside CBI headquarters

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: With the Supreme Court set to decide on the fate of the remainder of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma’s term, the opposition in a show of unity, marched to the agency’s headquarters, crying foul over the Centre’s recent move send him on leave.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), divested both Verma and CBI special director Rakesh Asthana of their powers, pending an inquiry.

On Friday morning, the Congress as well as the Trinamool Congress marched to the CBI’s headquarters in the national capital, demanding that Verma be reinstated in the wake of his “illegal removal.”

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Ahmed Patel, Sharad Yadav, former JDU leader, and D Raja, senior leader of the Communist Party of India, were stopped short of the CBI headquarters amid heavy police and paramilitary presence.

On Thursday, the CBI reiterated that even though M. Nageshwar Rao had been appointed interim director, Verma would “continue to be the director of the agency”.

Seeking to link the issue with the Rafale deal, the Congress is attempting to launch an offensive against the government and Friday’s protest outside CBI headquarters in the national capital and CBI offices across the country is in this context.

Late on Thursday evening senior Congress leaders reached out to opposition members and asked them to join the protest. On Friday opposition party leaders, including those from the Trinamool Congress, joined the protest.