 PNB-Nirav Modi fraud: ED asks HC not to entertain Firestar Diamonds’ plea on assets seizure - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

PNB-Nirav Modi fraud: ED asks HC not to entertain Firestar Diamonds’ plea on assets seizure

ED says a plea by Firestar Diamonds challenging the seizure of its property should not be entertained by the Delhi HC as Nirav Modi was an ‘absconding fugitive’
Last Published: Wed, Apr 11 2018. 10 49 PM IST
Aditi Singh
A Delhi high court bench was hearing Firestar Diamonds’ plea seeking a stay on the seizure of its property in connection with the probe in the Rs12,700 crore PNB fraud. Photo: HT
A Delhi high court bench was hearing Firestar Diamonds’ plea seeking a stay on the seizure of its property in connection with the probe in the Rs12,700 crore PNB fraud. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday told the Delhi high court that a plea moved by Firestar Diamonds Ltd, a company controlled by Nirav Modi, challenging the seizure of its property by the investigating agency should not be entertained as Nirav Modi was an “absconding fugitive” who had refused to participate in the ongoing fraud investigation.

A bench comprising justices S. Muralidhar and I.S. Mehta was hearing Firestar Diamonds’ plea seeking a stay on the seizure of its property in connection with the probe in the Rs12,700 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud.

Additional solicitor general Sandeep Sethi, appearing for ED, argued that the jurisdiction of the high court under Article 226 of the Constitution of India was discretionary in nature and a “fugitive” should not be allowed to seek any relief under it by taking advantage of his corporate holdings.

“Nirav Modi holds almost 99.9% of the shareholdings in Firestar Diamonds, directly and indirectly. This disentitles him from the discretionary jurisdiction of the court,” Sethi said. Vijay Agarwal, appearing for Firestar Diamonds, argued that the company had an identity of its own which was distinct from its promoter and director Nirav Modi.

He further argued that Modi was not an “absconding fugitive” and no proceedings against him for being a “proclaimed offender” had been initiated by any court. The matter would be next heard on 3 May.

First Published: Wed, Apr 11 2018. 10 49 PM IST
Topics: PNB fraud Nirav Modi Firestar Diamonds Delhi high court Enforcement Directorate

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »