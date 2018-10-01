Kumaraswamy gives new deadline for Cabinet expansion in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy on Monday said all seven vacant positions in the 34-member Cabinet will be filled up by the end of next week, in a move to end the constant infighting among senior Congress leaders, which had threatened to destabilise the coalition government ever since its formation over four months ago.

Kumaraswamy‘s predecessor Siddaramaiah had earlier said the Cabinet expansion and naming of the heads of boards and companies will be taken up in the third week of September.

Of the seven, six slots are available with the Congress, while one remains with the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) according to its post-poll alliance agreement. According to the agreement, the Congress will get 22 portfolios and the JD(S) will get 12, including that of the chief minister’s.

The Congress won 78 seats, the JD(S)-Bahujan Samaj Party 38 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 104 seats in the 224-seat Assembly of the state.

At a private event on Monday in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said the process of selecting Cabinet members had already begun and would be completed by 10th or 12th October.

Though some within the party believe that the filling up of vacant berths could end some of the dissent, according to others, the exercise would also leave no room for placating leaders, adding to the obstacles of the coalition government.

“I have been made the leader of coordination committee to be the troubleshooter for the coalition govt. I ll nt allow anyone to destabilize the govt. Our govt will complete full 5 yr term. Ppl have very good opinion & farm loan waiver is being appreciated by all,” Siddaramaiah said on microblogging site Twitter on Sunday.

Several senior leaders, including M.B.Patil, H.K.Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarakiholi and Roshan Baig, were kept out of the Cabinet only to make room for first-time legislators, causing discomfort within the party ranks.

The last round was led by the powerful Jarkiholi brothers of Belagavi who objected to the interference of Vokkaliga strongman D.K.Shivakumar and Laxmi Hebbalkar in the northern district.

The political drama unfolding since the formation of this government, saw allegations, including that the BJP was trying to poach some of the Congress leaders.