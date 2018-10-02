KCR’s poll campaign to gather steam with Nizamabad public meeting on Wednesday

TRS supremo Chandrasekhar Rao. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and caretaker chief minister of Telangana, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will address a huge public meeting in Nizamabad on Wednesday. The gathering assumes significance since is Nizamabad is his daughter MP K. Kavitha’s constituency.

Rao will address close to 100 such meetings for the upcoming Assembly elections.

A senior TRS leader said 2 to 2.5 lakh people were expected to gather for Wednesday’s meeting. Rao addressed people at Husnabad in Siddipet district last month, after dissolving the state assembly on 6 September.

Polls must be held within six months after the legislature is dissolved.

“KCR (as Rao is known) will tour all the Assembly constituencies in the coming days. He is a crowd puller. Unlike the TRS, the Opposition alliance has no credible face, which is our biggest advantage,” according to the TRS leader.

In the upcoming elections, the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) have joined hands to form a grand alliance to take on the TRS, unlike the last election in 2014 when all parties contested the polls separately. The TRS got a simple majority by winning 63 of the total 119 Assembly seats.

However, many MLAs from the Congress, TDP, YSR Congress Party (the principal Opposition in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh) and smaller parties have joined the TRS, increasing its tally to around 90.

The Congress is banking on the TDP’s vote share (which was substantial in certain Assembly seats), especially in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad.

The TRS is, however, confident of sweeping the elections. Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha, while not stating any numbers, said her party would “sweep” the Assembly elections. Her brother and IT minister (of the current caretaker government) K. T. Rama Rao also called the Opposition alliance a “Maha Ghatia-bandhan” and said the TRS will win majority of the seats in and around Hyderabad.