CBI chargesheet against former Canara Bank CMD in loan default case
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet at the special CBI court in Delhi against a slew of former senior officials of Canara Bank and executives of a Delhi-based private company for allegedly cheating the bank of Rs68.36 crore.
Chargesheets were filed against former chairman and managing director, two former executive directors, a former deputy general manager and additional general manager of Canara Bank, as well as two directors of the private company.
The agency had registered the case in January 2016.
“The said private company had cheated Canara Bank to the tune of Rs68.38 crore through its accounts at Kamla Nagar, New Delhi branch of the Canara Bank. The loan was sanctioned in December 2013, disbursed within the next three months. It turned NPA on 29 September 2014,” the CBI said in a statement.
It added that “…the funds were siphoned off through a chain of alleged bogus transactions facilitated by fake sister concerns, family members and bank officials including the top executives. It was also revealed during investigation that there was an alleged nexus between the bank officials with the private persons which led to the perpetration of the fraud.”
