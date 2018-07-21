GST rates slashed on several products

The next GST Council meeting will be held on 4 August. Photo: Courtesy Twitter

New Delhi: Conceding a year-long demand, sanitary pads were on Saturday exempted from the goods and services tax as the GST Council reduced rates on an array of appliances and products of daily use.

While the GST rate on sanitary pads was cut from 12% to zero, rakhis were exempted from the tax as well, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters here.

“Sanitary napkins exempted from GST,” Goyal said.

Items on which GST rates were reduced include footwear, small television sets, water heaters, refrigerators, lithium-ion batteries, hair dryers, vacuum cleaners, food appliances and ethanol.

“The GST Council cuts tax rates on an array of products. Rakhis have been exempted from the GST, the tax on ethanol has been cut to 5 per cent, small handicraft items have been exempted,” Goyal said.

Besides, the tax rate on worked Kota stone, sandstone and similar quality local stones was cut from 18 to 12%, with the purpose of avoiding classification disputes.

The value limit of footwear was enhanced from ₹500 to ₹1,000 for the 5% rate.‎

The GST rate on 17 items used by the middle class, including paint, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, storage water heaters, and TV sets up to 68 cm, was reduced from 28 to 18%.

The next GST Council meeting will be held on 4 August.