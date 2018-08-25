Pakistan bans first-class air travel by PM, president, govt officials
Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Cabinet also bans discretionary use of state funds
Islamabad: Pakistan’s new government has banned the discretionary use of state funds and first-class air travel by officials and leaders, including the president and the prime minister, as part of its austerity drive. The decisions were made at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, according to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.
“It has been decided that all the top government officials, including the president, prime minister, chief justice, senate chairman, speaker national assembly and the chief ministers will travel in club/business,” Chaudhry said. The Cabinet also halted the discretionary allocation of funds by the prime minister, president and other officials, he added. The prime minister will also not use special planes for foreign visits or domestic travels.
The government will also conduct audit of all the mega transport projects in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the previous governments.
