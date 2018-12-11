With TRS victory, eastern India remains a non-BJP, non-Congress bastion

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party workers celebrate after initial trends show the party leading in the states assembly elections, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: With Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on the verge of a landslide victory in the Telangana assembly polls, most of the states in east India remain a non-BJP, non-Congress bastion. Besides, West Bengal is ruled by the Mamata Banerjee led All-India Trinamool Congress. In Odisha, Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is ruling the state since 2000.

“Semifinal proves that BJP is nowhere in all the states. This is a real democratic indication of 2019 final match. Ultimately, people are always the ‘man of the match’ of democracy. My congrats to the winners,” Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, said in a tweet.

As of 12.45 p.m., TRS was leading in 90 seats in the 119-member state legislature, way ahead of the simple majority mark of 60. Congress was leading in just 20 seats and BJP in two seats. As per Election Commission of India data, as of 12.45 p.m, TRS had garnered 47.7% of the total votes polled in the state, much ahead of the 29% vote share of the Congress.