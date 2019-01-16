Cabinet nods integrated ITR filing system, Infosys to implement ₹4,242 crore project
The move to help in bringing down the income tax return (ITR) processing time to one day and hence speed up refunds
New Delhi: IT major Infosys has been selected to implement the next generation system for processing income tax return (ITR) filings, with the Union Cabinet sanctioning an estimated ₹4,241.97 crore for the project.
The move will help in bringing down the income tax return (ITR) processing time to one day and hence speed up refunds.
The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its “approval to expenditure sanction of ₹4,241.97 crore for Integrated E-filing and Centralised Processing Centre 2.0 Project of the Income Tax Department”, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.
Briefing media about the decision, he said the processing time at present for ITR is 63 days and it will come down to one day after implementation of the project.
Goyal said the project is expected to be completed in 18 months and will be launched after three months of testing.
Infosys, he said, has been selected to implement the project after the bidding process.
The current system, he said, has been a success and new project will be more tax friendly.
The e-filing and Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) projects have enabled end-to-end automation of all processes within the Income Tax Department using various innovative methods to provide taxpayer services and to promote voluntary compliance.
The Cabinet also sanctioned a consolidated cost of ₹1,482.44 crore for the existing CPC-ITR 1.0 project up to 2018-19.
Goyal also informed that tax refunds worth ₹1.83 lakh crore have been issued so far in the current fiscal.
The decision will ensure transparency and accountability besides faster processing of returns and issue of refunds to the taxpayers’ bank account directly without any interface with the Income Tax Department.
As per an official release, the broad objectives of the integration project include, faster and accurate outcomes for taxpayer, enhancing user experience at all stages, improving taxpayer awareness and education through continuous engagement.
Besides, it will also be promoting voluntary tax compliance and managing outstanding demand.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Politics »
- Pay scales of 5,254 executives of hydro power PSUs regularised by govt
- Govt eases procedure for startups to seek tax exemption on investments from angel funds
- Govt panel likely to meet on Jan 24 to appoint new CBI Director: Sources
- Cabinet panel approves trebling of Numaligarh refinery capacity at Rs 22,594 crore
- From airport closure to IPOs, how partial shutdown is upsetting US economy
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- DSG Consumer invests in personal care start-up Arata Zero Chemicals
- Gold price rises for third day, silver rates surge
- Pay scales of 5,254 executives of hydro power PSUs regularised by govt
- Insurance startup Turtlemint raises $25 million from Sequoia, Nexus, Blume Ventures
- Cabinet nods integrated ITR filing system, Infosys to implement ₹4,242 crore project
Mark to Market »
- Why Tata Motors’ Project Charge at JLR is failing to recharge its shares
- Outlook on global profit growth worst since 2008 financial crisis
- Q3 results: ICICI Securities loses its retail broking crown
- High drug approvals to keep up pricing pressure for pharma firms
- Roads sector: Toll collections set to surge, but risks loom for developers