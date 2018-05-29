Horticulture production estimated at a record 307 million tonnes

In 2017-18, the area under different horticulture crops grew 2.2% year on year to 25.4 million hectares. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Production of perishable horticulture crops touched a record 307 million tonnes in 2017-18, the agriculture ministry said in its second advance estimates released on Monday.

The latest estimates are an upward revision from the 305.4 million tonnes estimated by the ministry in January, and about 2.2% more than the 300.6 million tonnes produced the year before (2016-17).

In 2017-18, the area under different horticulture crops grew 2.2% year on year to 25.4 million hectares.

Among major horticulture crops, production of fruits rose from 92.9 million hectares in 2016-17 to 94.4 million tonnes in 2017-18, while production of different vegetables rose from 178 million tonnes to 182 million tonnes.

In vegetables, production of tomatoes and potatoes rose year on year while that of onions fell during the year, the data showed. While tomato production rose by 6.6% to 22 million tonnes in 2017-18, that of potatoes rose from 48.6 million tonnes in 2016-17 to 50.3 million tonnes in 2017-18.

Production of onions fell from 22.4 million tonnes to 21.8 million tonnes during this period.

The record production of horticulture crops in 2017-18 marks the sixth straight year of perishable output outstripping foodgrain production estimated at 279.5 million tonnes.

However, price volatility continues to be a major risk for horticulture farmers due to poor processing and cold chain facilities. Over the past year, farmers in several states dumped their harvest of tomato, onion and potato crops as wholesale prices plunged lower than production and transport costs.