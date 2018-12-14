Ashok Gehlot is new Rajasthan CM, Sachin Pilot his deputy

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (second from right) and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot (third from right) in Delhi on Friday. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday did a balancing act between the old guard and young blood in Rajasthan. Gandhi picked veteran Ashok Gehlot as the next chief minister of the state and young leader Sachin Pilot as the deputy chief minister. The move is significant as Gandhi has tried to accommodate the two factions in the new government.

While Gehlot is an experienced politician and a two-time chief minister, Pilot has been largely credited with improving the party’s organizational strength at the ground level in the last four years.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi has decided to appoint Ashok Gehlot as the next chief minister of Rajasthan. Along with this, Sachin Pilot will be the deputy chief minister of the state,” said K.C. Venugopal, party observer for the state, at a joint media briefing with both Pilot and Gehlot at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. “We are meeting the governor today after which we will announce details of the oath-taking ceremony,” Venugopal added.

Gehlot, 67, will be at the helm of Rajasthan’s governance for a third time. His earlier stints were in 1998 and 2013. Interestingly, with Gehlot’s appointment, both he and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have alternated at the post in Rajasthan for over two decades now.

“I want to thank Rahul Gandhi for bringing me at the helm of Rajasthan again. Me and my colleague, Sachin Pilot, along with all the ministers who are going to take oath will provide good governance in Rajasthan. We will work on and restart projects that have been stopped,” Gehlot told reporters.

“Mera aur Ashokji ka jaadoo poori tarah chal gaya. Hum ab sarkaar banaane wale hain (Both mine and Ashokji’s magic has worked and we are going to form government now),” Pilot told reporters.

In a dramatic turn of events in the last two days, a series of meetings took place in the national capital after the newly elected MLAs authorized Gandhi to take a final call on the new chief minister. Political jockeying was afoot both in Jaipur and New Delhi but the party’s bigger worry was over growing protests in the state.

Supporters of Pilot were upset over the delay in announcement and a perception that Gehlot was the front-runner. This led to protests in the state, some of them violent.