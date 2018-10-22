TRS to set up back-end offices for polls

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Candidates of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the upcoming assembly polls have been asked by the party high command to set up back-end offices for better coordination and assessment of the campaigning in every assembly segment, as part of their preparation.

The directive was issued on Sunday to all the 105 candidates whose names have been declared out of 119 assembly seats after a nearly five-hour-long meeting of the TRS in Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Telangana caretaker deputy chief minister and senior TRS leader Kadiam Srihari said candidates have been asked to avoid wasting time and to also avoid even a day’s break before the polls, slated for 7 December.

Srihari said about 60% of voters in each of the 119-assembly seats are in support of the TRS. “KCR (present caretaker chief minister and TRS president) will address about four to five meetings in each of the assembly constituencies in the coming days,” he added.

The caretaker deputy chief minister also said candidates should meet all beneficiaries of government schemes introduced by the earlier TRS government and added the party will start heavy campaigning in the districts of Khammam, Warangal and Karimnagar in the coming days. Srihari was also confident that his party would win about 100 of the 119 assembly seats in the coming polls.

A day before the meeting on Saturday, the TRS also held another meeting to discuss the party’s social media strategy and chalk out a plan, informed a TRS functionary who did not want to be quoted.

He said there is a feeling within the party that its online presence is a little weak, and needs to be improved. Elections in Telangana, which were earlier supposed to be held in April-May 2019, are scheduled for 7 December. The results will be announced on 11 December along with four other states.

The polls were advanced by six months after Rao called for dissolving the assembly on 6 September, citing “political fragility”.