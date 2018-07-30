Karunanidhi still in Kauvery Hospital ICU, condition stable

DMK workers outside Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital, where DMK president Karunanidhi is hospitalised. Photo: AFP

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M. Karunanidhi’s health condition is stable, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami said after visiting ‘Kalaignar’ at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Monday. DMK workers continued to throng the hospital, where Karunanidhi is being treated for the third consecutive day, despite police asking them to avoid crowding the area and party leader M.K. Stalin appealing for calm.

“The DMK chief’s condition is stable. He is well. A medical team is attending on him. Me and deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam along with DMK party working president M.K. Stalin and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi visited him in person,” Palaniswami told reporters after visiting Karunanidhi. State ministers, including law minister C.V. Shanmugam, accompanied the chief minister to the hospital.

On Sunday night, Kauvery Hospital issued a medical bulletin on Karunanidhi’s health saying: “There was a transient setback in the clinical condition of DMK president M. Karunanidhi. With active medical support his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by a panel of doctors.”

Police had late last night resorted to a mild lathi charge as DMK cadres refused to disperse.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday after his blood pressure dropped. On 18 July, he underwent a procedure at the same hospital for replacement of a tracheostomy tube.

The DMK patriarch has been away from public eye since October 2016 when he fell ill due to a drug-induced allergy after which underwent tracheotomy—a procedure that helped in overcoming his breathing difficulties—in December 2016.

PTI contributed to this story.