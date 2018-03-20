AAP announces 1st list of candidates for Karnataka elections

A file photo of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced it’s first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka elections and said it intended to field its nominees in all the 224 constituencies.

“We intend to field 224 candidates, but it all depends on resources and availability of good candidates. In any case, we will field at least 112 candidates,” AAP national executive member Prithvi Reddy told reporters in Bengaluru.

Reddy, who is also the Karnataka AAP convener, said the party would release more list of candidates in the coming days. Talking about the candidates in the first list, Reddy said they are ordinary people with extra-ordinary background.

“If our Shanti Nagar candidate Renuka Viswanathan has been a stellar IAS officer who was instrumental in launching National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the Shivajinagar candidate Ayub Khan is an auto-rickshaw driver working for the welfare of fellow drivers. I am fighting against the Bengaluru development minister K.J. George from Sarvagna Nagar,” said Prithvi Reddy.

He ruled out any setback to AAP’s prospects in Karnataka and elsewhere in the wake of party chief Arvind Kejriwal tendering apologies in some defamation cases filed against him.