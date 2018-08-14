CEC O.P. Rawat cites logistics hurdles to rule out simultaneous polls

Chief election commissioner O.P. Rawat.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-pitched political campaign for simultaneous elections may not be bearing fruit anytime soon—chief election commissioner (CEC) O.P. Rawat on Tuesday virtually ruled it out citing logistical constraints.

Apart from the administrative hurdles, the challenge for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also from its alliance partners like Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who on Tuesday said it would not be implementable in the upcoming general election.

Rawat pointed out that full availability of VVPATs (voter-verifiable paper audit trail) will be a constraint if state assembly and general elections are held together. His comments came a day after BJP president Amit Shah wrote to the Law Commission pushing the proposal.

“On the issue of ‘One Nation One Poll’, Election Commission had given inputs and suggestions in 2015 itself. Logistics arrangements with respect to 100% availability of VVPATs will be a constraint,” Rawat said in a statement.

VVPAT machines, which are being used in general and byelections in all assembly and parliamentary constituencies, give the voter a paper slip with the name, serial number and symbol of the candidate voted for.

Last month, the Election Commission said it will take until November to complete the supply of VVPAT machines for the Lok Sabha elections.

Rawat also reiterated the need for a legislative framework for simultaneous polls, an issue flagged by several opposition parties, as well as other administrative challenges like security arrangements and polling personnel.

“If term of some state assembly needs to be curtailed or extended, then a Constitutional amendment will be required. Other requirements of additional police force, polling personnel would also be needed. Commission would continue to deliver its responsibility of conducting elections whenever term of the state assembly comes to an end,” Rawat added.

Meanwhile, Shah’s letter triggered a spate of political reactions on Tuesday. Kumar said that simultaneous polls was a good idea, but the time is not ripe, while the Congress party dared Modi to dissolve the Lok Sabha and hold early polls.

“It is not possible in this election to hold Lok Sabha and all state assemblies together. It is not possible,” Kumar told reporters in Patna on Tuesday.

“There is only one way of holding simultaneous elections. The Prime Minister should dissolve the Lok Sabha and hold polls along with the four state assembly elections to be held this year,” Ashok Gehlot, Congress’ veteran leader and general secretary in-charge of organization, told reporters. “The Congress will welcome it. We are prepared,” he added.

