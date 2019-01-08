BJP rath yatra: Supreme Court issues notice to West Bengal govt
BJP was slated to hold three rath yatras in the state last month but was refused permission by the state government for the same
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the West Bengal government over a plea for permission to hold rather yatra in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Pary’s (BJP’s) West Bengal unit was denied early hearing in December when it had approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold the campaign ‘Save Democracy Rally’, which would cover 42 Parliamentary constituencies in the state of West Bengal ahead of the 2019 general elections.
The party, which sought an urgent hearing, was slated to hold three rath yatras in the state last month but was refused permission by the state government for the same. It was contended that their fundamental right to hold a peaceful yatra could not be withheld and that they should be allowed to exercise such right.
On 21 December, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the rath yatra in the state. The BJP’s unit in West Bengal, thereafter, approached the Supreme Court against this order.
(With PTI inputs)
More From Politics »
- Bharat Bandh today: Lukewarm response in South India
- Supreme Court reinstates Alok Verma as CBI director
- Narendra Modi, Donald Trump discuss Afghanistan, trade deficit over phone
- India’s jobs crisis & flaws in Gujarat model of development
- Road ministry offers sops to bring states on board for electronic tolling
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- AirAsia offers domestic flight tickets from Rs 999, international at Rs 2,999
- Huawei Y9 India launch on January 10: Expected price, specifications
- Bharat Bandh today: Lukewarm response in South India
- BJP rath yatra: Supreme Court issues notice to West Bengal govt
- Honor View 20 with display cutout, 48MP camera to launch on 29 January
Mark to Market »
- HDFC is the biggest winner in Bandhan-Gruh Finance merger
- BEST PPA brings earnings visibility for Tata Power
- Titan’s pre-quarterly update for Q3 brings cheer for investors
- Capital goods: Investor focus shifts to project execution as capex cycle wanes
- PMI: Indian services providers more upbeat on business outlook than manufacturers