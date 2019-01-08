BJP rath yatra: Supreme Court issues notice to West Bengal govt

On 21 December, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the rath yatra in the state

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the West Bengal government over a plea for permission to hold rather yatra in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Pary’s (BJP’s) West Bengal unit was denied early hearing in December when it had approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold the campaign ‘Save Democracy Rally’, which would cover 42 Parliamentary constituencies in the state of West Bengal ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party, which sought an urgent hearing, was slated to hold three rath yatras in the state last month but was refused permission by the state government for the same. It was contended that their fundamental right to hold a peaceful yatra could not be withheld and that they should be allowed to exercise such right.

On 21 December, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the rath yatra in the state. The BJP’s unit in West Bengal, thereafter, approached the Supreme Court against this order.

(With PTI inputs)