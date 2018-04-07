Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ‘unprovoked’ LoC firing

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal alleged Indian forces along the LoC and the international border are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. Photo: AFP

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday summoned India’s deputy high commissioner J.P. Singh in Islamabad to protest “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by Indian forces along the line of control (LoC).

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal summoned Singh and condemned the “unprovoked ceasefire violations” on Saturday in Nikial sector. Faisal alleged Indian forces along the LoC and the international border are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. He claimed that “unprecedented” escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws,” he said adding that ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation. He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the international border.

He also urged India to permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per UN Security Council resolutions. India maintains that the UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Shimla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the line of control. PTI