India trying to secure release of 7 engineers in Afghanistan

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it was in touch with the relevant people and authorities in Afghanistan to secure the release of seven of its nationals —all engineers—who were abducted in the restive northern Baghlan province.

“We are in touch with different people who are involved in the exercise through the Afghan government,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said. He, however, declined to divulge any details, citing sensitivity of the case.

“I would not like to get into the details of the people and authorities with whom we are in touch,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

The Indian engineers were abducted by suspected Taliban militants from near the Cheshma-e-Sher area in Baghlan on Sunday. They were working for KEC International, an RPG Group company, and deployed in Afghanistan for the construction of a power sub-station.

Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj had a telephonic conversation with her Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani on Sunday during which she sought all possible help from Kabul in securing the release of the engineers.

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval too had a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar on the issue.

“This is a sensitive matter. The lives of seven Indians are involved and, therefore, I would not like to share much on where we are at this point of time,” Kumar said.

Reports in Afghan media, citing Baghlan governor Abdulhai Nemati, said Taliban militants were behind the abduction of the Indians and that they were moved to the Dand-e-Shahabuddin area of Pul-e-Khumri city.

India has been carrying out reconstruction activities in the war-torn country and has already provided at least $2 billion aid to Afghanistan.