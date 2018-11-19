PM Modi to inaugurate KMP Expressway, Delhi to get another ring road

KMP Expressway has eight small and six large bridges, four railway overbridges and 34 underpasses. Photo: YouTube

New Delhi: Delhi is all set to get a new ring road as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway today. Besides, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Ballabhgarh Metro at Sultanpur village in the district today itself. Once the KMP Expressway will be fully operational, vehicles going from North India to the Western and Southern parts of the country would be able to do so without entering into Delhi.

10 things you should know about the Kundli-Maneser-Palwal expressway:

1.A sum of Rs 6,400 crore has been spent on the expressway project and 3,846 acres of land was acquired at a cost of Rs 2,788 crore.

2.The expressway would cover five districts--Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Mewat and Palwal.

3. The expressway also has eight small and six large bridges, four railway overbridges and 34 underpasses and 64 pedestrian crossings.

4. The six-lane expressway will have parking lots, refilling stations, police stations, a trauma centre, helipad, refreshment centres, and recreational facilities.

5 The design speed of this expressway is 120 kmph for light vehicles and 100 kmph for heavy ones.

6. Along with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway(EPK), the KMP expressway is expected to divert more than 50,000 heavy vehicles away from Delhi.

7. The objective of this expressway is to provide high speed link between northern Haryana and southern districts and provide uninterrupted high-speed link for traffic, especially commercial traffic, from Haryana to neighbouring states.

8. It would also decongest the road traffic from Delhi and thereby reduce pollution.

9. KMP was expected to be completed by 2009 but missed several deadlines due to various reasons including land acquisition hurdles.

10. The WPE was first proposed in 2003 along with Delhi EPE. It was envisioned as a Build Operate Transfer project to construct a 135.6 km four lane expressway from Kundli Sonipat to Palwal near Faridabad.