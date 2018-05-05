Bank employees’ unions reject 2% salary hike, threaten strike

Wage revision for Bank employees are due from 1 November 2017. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Bank employees’ unions have rejected the 2% salary hike offer made by Indian Banks Association (IBA) and threatened to go on strike to press their demand.

Wage revision for Bank employees are due from 1 November 2017.

The initial offer of the IBA was meagre 2%, which was totally rejected by the constituents of the United Forum of Bank Unions, AIBOC general secretary D.T. Franco said in a statement.

UFBU comprises of 9 employees and officers union.

In the meeting held today IBA’s unjust offer of 2% was rejected by United Forum of Bank Unions, National Organisation of Bank Worker’s vice president Ashwani Rana said.

In the last wage revision IBA provided an increment of 15%. It has decided to send a detailed communication to the government immediately followed by a nationwide demonstration on 9 May 2018, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) said.

It was also decided that unions will go for two-days strike if the government or IBA does not respond immediately, it said.