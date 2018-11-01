UTS app: How to buy unreserved, platform, season tickets

Railways had sold 7,483 million unreserved tickets across India in 2017-2018. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Indian Railways has rolled out the All-India Unreserved Mobile Ticketing facility, UTS on mobile, nationwide to tackle the hassles of queues at railway stations. The pilot project of for unreserved ticket booking was already running on select Central Railway stations.

The motive to launch the pan-India services of unreserved ticketing facility is to promote three C’s- cashless transactions (digital payment), contactless ticketing (no need to physically visit the point of sale) and customer convenience and experience, the ministry said in a statement. The app can prove to be a game changer in the way that the Railways had sold 7,483 million unreserved tickets across India in 2017-2018.

An user can buy only four tickets and four platform tickets at a time. The UTS app enables a registered user to also buy monthly passes. The commuter has to be within a 5 km range of the source station to be able to buy a ticket through the UTS app.

Here’s how to book your next unreserved train ticket:

1. Download the UTS app from the Play Store. The app is available for Android, IOS and Windows phones. The app has been developed by Railways’ in-house developer Centre for Railway Information Systems(CRIS). You will see the name of the developer, CRIS, below the app name. So don’t fall prey to fake logos and similar names in the Play Store.

2. If you are not already registered, please opt for ‘New Registration’. Fill your mobile number, name, set a password and then your date of birth.

3. After successful registration, you will receive an one-time password (OTP). UTS will automatically read the OTP. After that, the app will send you back to the homepage. Login using your mobile number and the password you have just set.

4. After you login, a vertical list of options, including ‘Book Ticket’. ‘Cancel Ticket’, ‘Booking History’ and others will show up on your screen.

5. Once you click on the ‘Book Ticket’ four options will appear on your screen.

- Normal Booking

- Quick Booking

- Platform Ticket

- Season Ticket

First-time users should opt for ‘Normal Booking’ as the ‘Quick Booking’ is for commuters who already have set up their favourite routes.

6. When you open ‘Normal Booking’, you will have to compulsorily switch on your location services.Then the app will filter the stations based on your location and show the results accordingly. Select your source and destination station. The app will show you available routes. Post the selection of the route, fill the details.

7. The default payment method is Rail Wallet, but once the app detects you have zero balance, it offers you other payment options. The default payment aggregators available on the platforms are PayTM, MobiKwik and Freecharge. Finally, enter your debit or credit card details and once you receive the confirmation you are free to commute anywhere in the country.